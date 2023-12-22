SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $221.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,213,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,496,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

