Cooper Financial Group Buys 111 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $297.30 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

