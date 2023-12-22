Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,510 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3,413.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.