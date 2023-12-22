Veery Capital LLC Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

