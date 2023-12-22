Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 1,916,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,039,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

