Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

