Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases Shares of 23,079 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

