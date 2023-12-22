Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 19.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $148,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

