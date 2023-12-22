Seed Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

