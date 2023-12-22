David J Yvars Group Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 203.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $413.31 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.