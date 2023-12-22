25,550 Shares in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Acquired by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000.

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

