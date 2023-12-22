Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Takes $568,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. AdaptHealth accounts for 0.5% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $7.21 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

