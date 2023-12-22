Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.