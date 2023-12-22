Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $56.18.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
