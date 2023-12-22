Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

