Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 56.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

MSD opened at $6.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.31%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

