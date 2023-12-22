Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) is Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

