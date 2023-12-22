David J Yvars Group Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

