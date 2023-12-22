Seed Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

