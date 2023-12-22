Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

