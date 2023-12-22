Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $266.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

