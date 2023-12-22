Crane Advisory LLC Has $62.80 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 15.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $62,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

