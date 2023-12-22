Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,859 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 388,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.