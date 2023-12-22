Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

