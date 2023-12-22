Seed Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SLYV opened at $82.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

