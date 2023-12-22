Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
EPAC stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.