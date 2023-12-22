Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.