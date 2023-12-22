S.A. Mason LLC Sells 500 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.74 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
