Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.