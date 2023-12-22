S.A. Mason LLC Sells 600 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.40 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

