General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 8,160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 735,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.