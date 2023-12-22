Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1,919.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.41 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

