Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70. Paychex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

