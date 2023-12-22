Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 28,642 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

