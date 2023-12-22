Summit Global Investments Sells 36,851 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on K. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

