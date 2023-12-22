Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 2.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

