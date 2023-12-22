Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,331 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

