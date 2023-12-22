Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

