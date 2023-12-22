15,017 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $280.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

