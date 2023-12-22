Prentice Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $56.73 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

