Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $508.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $510.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

