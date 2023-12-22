Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth about $2,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

