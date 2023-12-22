Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.