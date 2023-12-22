Summit Global Investments Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortis were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in Fortis by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 493,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fortis by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,571,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,200,000 after buying an additional 100,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 198,454 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

