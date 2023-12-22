Summit Global Investments Buys 1,197 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

