Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

