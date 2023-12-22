S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

