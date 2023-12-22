Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.