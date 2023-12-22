Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,959 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

