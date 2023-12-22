Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

