HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day moving average of $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

